Kidder Mathews Negotiates $16.2M Sale of Inlet View Apartments in Silverdale, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Inlet View Apartments in Silverdale, Wash., offers 100 unit spread across seven buildings.

SILVERDALE, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has handled the sale of Inlet View Apartments, a multifamily property located at 9860 Bushlac Lane NW in Silverdale in Kitsap County, Wash. A private owner sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.2 million.

Constructed in 1985, Inlet View Apartments features 100 units spread across seven buildings. The four-acre property also offers a playground, exercise room and ample parking.

Dylan Smith and Jerrid Anderson of Kidder Mathews’ Seattle office represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

