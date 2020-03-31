Kidder Mathews Negotiates $16.2M Sale of Inlet View Apartments in Silverdale, Washington
SILVERDALE, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has handled the sale of Inlet View Apartments, a multifamily property located at 9860 Bushlac Lane NW in Silverdale in Kitsap County, Wash. A private owner sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.2 million.
Constructed in 1985, Inlet View Apartments features 100 units spread across seven buildings. The four-acre property also offers a playground, exercise room and ample parking.
Dylan Smith and Jerrid Anderson of Kidder Mathews’ Seattle office represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.
