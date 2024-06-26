Kidder Mathews Negotiates $19.9M Sale of Uptown Queen Anne Apartments in Seattle

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has negotiated the sale of Uptown Queen Anne Apartments, a mid-rise multifamily property at 315 First Ave. W. in Seattle. The seller, which originally developed the building in 2001, sold the asset to Trinity Real Estate for $19.9 million, or $331,000 per unit.

Situated in the Queen Anne neighborhood, Uptown Queen Anne Apartments features 60 apartments and two commercial spaces.

Jerrid Anderson and Winslow Lee of the Simon and Anderson team, a multifamily investment team based at Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters, represented the seller in the off-market transaction.