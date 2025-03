TUKWILA, WASH. — Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson Multifamily team represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of Riverton View Apartments in Tukwila. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $3.3 million, or $139,167 per unit. Located at 3455 S. 144th St., Riverton View Apartments offers 24 residences. The value-add property was built in 1963. Dylan Simon and JD Fuller of Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson Multifamily handled the transaction.