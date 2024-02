AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has brokered the sale of The Autumn Leaf Furnished Apartments, located at 12911 W. 13th Ave. in Airway Heights, a suburb west of Spokane. The property traded for $3.6 million.

Max Frame of the Simon and Anderson team at Kidder Mathews represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was also not released.

Built in 2017, The Autumn Leaf features 24 units.