Kidder Mathews Negotiates $32.7M Sale of Holmby Hall Retail Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has arranged the $32.7 million sale of Holmby Hall, a landmark retail property in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village submarket. Tanel Harunzade and Darrell Levonian of Kidder Mathews, along with former Kidder Mathews agent David Saghian, handled the transaction. Details of the transaction were not released.

Located at 921 Westwood Blvd., Holmby Hall offers 50,790 square feet of retail space. Built in 1929 in Spanish Colonial Revival style, the property features a 110-foot clock tower designed by Gordon Kaufmann and John Parkinson. The building is a designated Historic-Cultural Monument.