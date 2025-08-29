Kidder Mathews Negotiates Sale of 108-Unit Swiss Gables Apartments in Kent, Washington

KENT, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Swiss Gables Apartments, a multifamily property in Kent’s Lake Fenwick neighborhood. A private investor acquired the asset from John Stephanus for an undisclosed price. Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, JD Fuller and Elijah Piper of the Simon | Anderson Multifamily team at Kidder Mathews represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal. Built in 1969, Swiss Gables offers 108 apartments averaging 870 square feet with in-unit laundry spread across seven buildings on 5 acres.