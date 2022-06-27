Kidder Mathews Negotiates Sale of 126,500 SF Glendale Financial Square in California

Glendale Financial Square features 126,500 square feet of office space.

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Glendale Financial Square, an office building located at 225 W. Broadway in Glendale. Two Southern California real estate investment firms taking ownership as Hacienda Associates LP acquired the asset from a partnership between three local investors (Hyun 1996-2 Family LP, Royalblue LLC and Broadway JSY LLC) for $27.5 million.

Glendale Financial Square features 126,500 square feet of office space and a stable tenant base. The buyer plans to invest in upgrading the buliding’s common areas and main entry plaza.

Bill Boyd, Linda Lee and Scott Unger of Kidder Mathews represented two-thirds of the seller partnership in the deal.