Kidder Mathews Negotiates Sale of Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Seattle

KENT, SEATTLE AND SHORELINE, WASH. — The Simon | Anderson Multifamily team at Kidder Mathews has completed the sale of a four-property apartment portfolio in the Seattle area. John Stephanus sold the four-property portfolio and used the proceeds to acquire The Postmark, a 243-unit multifamily community in Shoreline.

The purchase was executed through a series of transactions that were previously announced in August. The portfolio includes the 108-unit Swiss Gables Apartments in Kent, the 67-unit Charbern Apartments in Seattle’s Capitol Hill, the 76-unit Stockbridge Apartments in Seattle’s First Hill and the 72-unit Carolina Court Apartments in Seattle’s South Lake Union.

Delivered in 2020, The Postmark offers 243 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes and modern layouts. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, resident lounge, rooftop deck, package lockers, bike storage and secure parking.

Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of the Simon | Anderson Multifamily team at Kidder Mathews represented John Stephanus in the transactions.