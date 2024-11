VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Vic Gulati, a Kiddie Academy franchisee, has purchased a 3.3-acre parcel at 300 N. Fairway Drive in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills for an undisclosed price. The property marks Gulati’s third Kiddie Academy location, following those in Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect. Kendall Graff and Grant Gary of Woodmont Co. represented Gulati in the transaction, while Brett Kroner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, JRW 2002 LLC.