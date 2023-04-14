Friday, April 14, 2023
Kids Empire Leases Former Office Max Space in Farmington Hills, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Kids Empire has signed a 21,430-square-foot retail lease to backfill the former Office Max space at West River Shopping Center in Farmington Hills. The property is situated at the corner of Grand River Avenue and 9 Mile Road. Additional tenants include Target, The Riviera Cinema, Edge Fitness and Five Below. Michael Murphy and Bill McLeod of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Shango Properties. Kids Empire, which offers indoor playgrounds, climbing walls, games and birthday parties, operates more than 40 locations across the U.S.

