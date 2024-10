WARMINSTER, PA. — Kids Empire has opened a 12,000-square-foot indoor playground in Warminster, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The space is located within the 266,000-square-foot Center Point Place shopping center and features floor-to-ceiling climbing walls, play structures, ball pits, slides and interactive games. Rob Samtmann of Equity Retail Brokers represented Kids Empire in the lease negotiations. Westover Commercial owns Center Point Place.