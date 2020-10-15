Kids Empire Opens at 1 MSF Firewheel Town Center in Metro Dallas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Kids Empire, which provides secure indoor playgrounds for children, has joined the tenant roster at the 1 million-square-foot Firewheel Town Center in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Kids Empire now occupies 11,703 square feet at the open-air mall, which is owned by Simon Property Group and anchored by Macy’s, Dillard’s, AMC Theatres, Dick’s Sporting Goods and others. Robin Barrow of Weitzman, along with Stephan Ktorza and Shelby Dopps of Kidder Matthews, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.