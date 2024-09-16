Monday, September 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityRetailTexas

Kids Empire to Open 10,527 SF Indoor Playground in Cedar Hill, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Kids Empire will open a 10,527-square indoor playground in the southwestern Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill. The space is located within Hillside Village, a 615,000-square-foot, open-air power center that anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy and H&M. Gretchen Miller, Emilie Paulson and Bryn Carden of Weitzman represented the landlord, PREP Property Group, in the lease negotiations. Robin Barrow and Eddie Liebman, also with Weitzman, along with Austin Diemer and Shelby Pedroza with E & R Property Group, represented Kids Empire.

You may also like

Southern California Gas Leases 198,553 SF at City...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of...

GIANT to Open 50,000 SF Grocery Store at...

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Signs 30,000 SF Office...

Faris Lee Arranges $4.7M Sale of New Retail...

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Promenade at...

Lunada Rose Partners Buys 185,413 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 67-Room Hotel...

NewQuest Breaks Ground on 19,000 SF Retail Building...