Kids Empire to Open 10,527 SF Indoor Playground in Cedar Hill, Texas

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Kids Empire will open a 10,527-square indoor playground in the southwestern Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill. The space is located within Hillside Village, a 615,000-square-foot, open-air power center that anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy and H&M. Gretchen Miller, Emilie Paulson and Bryn Carden of Weitzman represented the landlord, PREP Property Group, in the lease negotiations. Robin Barrow and Eddie Liebman, also with Weitzman, along with Austin Diemer and Shelby Pedroza with E & R Property Group, represented Kids Empire.