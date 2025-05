COMMACK, N.Y. — Kids Empire will open a 21,000-square-foot indoor playground in the Long Island community of Commack. The facility will be located within a portion of a former grocery space at the 222,000-square-foot Mayfair Shopping and will be the brand’s first location on Long Island. Center E.J. Moawad of Levin Management Corp. represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Melissa Naeder of Cushman & Wakefield represented Kids Empire.