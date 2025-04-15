Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Industrial

Kids in Need Foundation Relocates to 74,364 SF Industrial Space in Little Canada, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

LITTLE CANADA, MINN. — Kids in Need Foundation has signed a long-term, 74,364-square-foot industrial lease at 200 S. Owasso Blvd. in Little Canada. The nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to providing suppliers and resources to teachers and students in underserved schools, plans to relocate and occupy the entire building later this spring. The new lease represents an expansion from the organization’s previous home in St. Paul.

The new facility will feature a resource center where teachers can access donated school supplies at no cost. The property features nearly 20,000 square feet of office space and 55,000 square feet of warehouse space as well as 54 surface parking spaces and outdoor storage options. John Thompson and Alex Baron of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the owner, JHM Owasso Properties. Stephen Davidson of Davidson Cos. Inc. represented the tenant.

