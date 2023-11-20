KidsTale Playgrounds Signs 162,790 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — KidsTale Playgrounds has signed a 162,790-square-foot industrial lease at Fairbanks Northwest Distribution Center in Houston. The supplier of children’s recreational products will occupy the entirety of the North Building, which feature 32-foot clear heights, four drive-in ramps, 180-foot truck courts depths and ample trailer parking. Allison Bergmann and Jim Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners, in the lease negotiations. Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented KidsTale.