Monday, November 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

KidsTale Playgrounds Signs 162,790 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — KidsTale Playgrounds has signed a 162,790-square-foot industrial lease at Fairbanks Northwest Distribution Center in Houston. The supplier of children’s recreational products will occupy the entirety of the North Building, which feature 32-foot clear heights, four drive-in ramps, 180-foot truck courts depths and ample trailer parking. Allison Bergmann and Jim Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners, in the lease negotiations. Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates represented KidsTale.

You may also like

Masonite Opens 626,718 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in...

Eastern Union Arranges $17.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 156,343 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 122,500 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

CBRE Brokers $9.6M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Canela Media Signs 8,066 SF Office Lease Renewal,...

Lactalis Expands Office Lease to 48,000 SF in...

Gordon Rees Scully Masukhani Signs 29,839 SF Office...

TA Realty Signs Tenant for 1.9 MSF Build-to-Suit...