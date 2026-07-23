Kiemle Hagood Negotiates $32M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in Spokane, Washington

SPOKANE, WASH. — Locally based brokerage firm Kiemle Hagood has negotiated the $32 million sale of 5 Mile Shopping Center, a multi-tenant retail center in north Spokane. An entity doing business as Romax 5 Mile LLC purchased the grocery-anchored property from 5-Mile Investment Co. I LLC.

Situated on 14.2 acres at 1812 W. Francis Ave., the property features more then 163,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Rosauers, Starbucks Coffee, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Taco Bell, Washington Trust Bank, Mister Car Wash, GNC and Edward Jones.

Casey Brazil and Richard Fox of Kiemle Hagood represented the seller in the deal, while Colin Conway and Steve McIntosh of Kiemle Hagood represented the buyer.