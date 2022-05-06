Killam Development Breaks Ground on 175-Acre Sharyland Business Park in Rio Grande Valley
MISSION, TEXAS — Locally based firm Killam Development has broken ground on Sharyland Business Park, a 175-acre industrial development located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Mission. The development comprises 15 parcels and could span up to 3 million square feet of industrial space across an undetermined number of buildings. Sharyland Business Park will be located within a larger master-planned community that extends into nearby McAllen and will house residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and hiking trails.
