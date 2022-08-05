REBusinessOnline

Killian Pacific Breaks Ground on 246-Unit Ninebark Apartments in Washougal, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Ninebark-Washougal-WA

Located in Washougal, Wash., Ninebark will feature 246 apartments, co-working spaces and a fitness center.

WASHOUGAL, WASH. — Killian Pacific has broken ground on Ninebark, a sustainably designed apartment community between Washougal and Camas, Wash.

Situated on nine acres, Ninebark will feature 246 apartments, a central fireplace, private meeting and co-working spaces and a fitness center. Additionally, art installations by regional and indigenous artists will be featured throughout the community and the public park.

Development partners include Holst Architecture and R&O Construction. San Diego-based Sunrise Management is overseeing the lease-up and all management activities. The first-phase delivery is planned for January 2023 and all phases are scheduled for completion in spring 2023. Pre-leasing begins in October 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  