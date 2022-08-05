Killian Pacific Breaks Ground on 246-Unit Ninebark Apartments in Washougal, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Washougal, Wash., Ninebark will feature 246 apartments, co-working spaces and a fitness center.

WASHOUGAL, WASH. — Killian Pacific has broken ground on Ninebark, a sustainably designed apartment community between Washougal and Camas, Wash.

Situated on nine acres, Ninebark will feature 246 apartments, a central fireplace, private meeting and co-working spaces and a fitness center. Additionally, art installations by regional and indigenous artists will be featured throughout the community and the public park.

Development partners include Holst Architecture and R&O Construction. San Diego-based Sunrise Management is overseeing the lease-up and all management activities. The first-phase delivery is planned for January 2023 and all phases are scheduled for completion in spring 2023. Pre-leasing begins in October 2022.