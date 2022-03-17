Kilroy Realty Acquires Office Development Site in North Austin for $40M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based REIT Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has acquired a 2.9-acre site near The Domain in North Austin that is zoned for the development of a 493,000-square-foot office building. The sales price was $40 million. The seller was not disclosed. Entitlements have been fully secured, and construction could commence as soon as this summer, with delivery occurring in 2024.