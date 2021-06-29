REBusinessOnline

Kilroy Realty Buys Downtown San Diego Site for $42M, Plans 275,000 SF Office Development

Kilroy Realty plans to develop up to 275,000 square feet of office space on the 1.3-acre site at 2045 Pacific Highway in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Kilroy Realty Corp. has acquired a 1.3-acre development site in downtown San Diego from Pacifica Cos. for $42 million. Kevin Nolen, Mike Novkov, Tim Winslow and Jason Kimmel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Kilroy plans to develop up to 275,000 square feet of Class A office space on the full city-block site, which is located at 2045 Pacific Highway in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood. The site consists of four parcels within walking distance to numerous amenities and the San Diego Bay.

