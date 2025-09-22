Kilroy Realty Buys Maple Plaza Office Campus in Beverly Hills from Tishman Speyer for $205.3M

LOS ANGELES — Kilroy Realty Corp. has acquired Maple Plaza, an office campus in the Beverly Hills submarket of Los Angeles, from Tishman Speyer for $205.3 million, or $707 per square foot. The transaction was funded with cash on hand and recent disposition proceeds. Stephen Somer and Brooke Silver of CBRE brokered the transaction.

Renovated in 2017, Maple Plaza features 293,000 square feet of Class A office space at 345 N. Maple Drive. At the time of sale, the property was 75 percent leased to a mix of tenants across private equity, professional services, education and entertainment.

For Tishman Speyer, this transaction completes a trio of dispositions in Beverly Hills. The firm originally acquired Maple Plaza in 2005 for $101 million and subsequently secured leases with a variety of of entertainment, financial services, lifestyle customers and retailers, including Goop Kitchen and Cafe Ruisseau. Last August, Tishman Speyer sold 407 North Maple Drive to Fashion Nova for $119.7 million, and in December, the firm sold 9242 Beverly to Envision and Faring for $90 million.