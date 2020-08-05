REBusinessOnline

Kimball Key Sells Apartment Complex Near Tampa for $55.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Woodland Key Apartments include two pools with sundecks, a grilling area, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, two dog parks, and a clubhouse.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Kimball Key LLC has sold Woodland Key Apartments, a 416-unit complex in Clearwater, for $55.8 million. The property offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include two pools with sundecks, a grilling area, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, two dog parks and a clubhouse. The asset is located at 2770 Roosevelt Blvd., 19 miles west of downtown Tampa. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Ashcroft Capital Managers LLC acquired the property.

