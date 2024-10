EXTON, PA. — Kimberton Whole Foods will open a new, 14,000-square-foot store in Exton, roughly 30 miles outside Philadelphia. Construction on the building will begin before the end of October, with the opening scheduled for spring 2026. The store will be situated within the 800-acre Eagleview mixed-use development. Hankin Group is the developer and landlord. The store will be the eighth overall for the family-owned organic grocer.