Kimco, Bozzuto Complete 131-Unit Multifamily Project in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

ARDMORE, PA. — A partnership between Kimco Realty and Bozzuto Development has completed Coulter Place, a 131-unit multifamily project in Ardmore, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Designed by JKRP Architects, the five-story building is part of Suburban Square, an open-air shopping center, and houses 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include resident lounges, fitness facilities and outdoor gathering areas. Rents start at roughly $3,200 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.