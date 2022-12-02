REBusinessOnline

Kimco Negotiates Two Food-and-Beverage Leases at Shops at Baybrook in Webster, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Kimco Realty, a New York-based REIT, has negotiated two food-and-beverage leases with Kura Sushi, a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant, and specialty meat concept Wild Fork at The Shops at Baybrook. The center is under construction in the southeastern Houston suburb of Webster. Hannah Tosch, Wade Greene, Cody Persyn and Kimberly Lenardson of Colliers represented Kimco in the lease negotiations.

