Kimco Realty, Bozzuto Break Ground on 214-Unit Multifamily Project in Daly City, California

DALY CITY, CALIF. — Kimco Realty and Bozzuto have broken ground on The Chester at Westlake, a mixed-use development in Daly City. Scheduled to open in winter 2027, The Chester will offer 214 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, more than 13,000 square feet of amenities and 9,854 square feet of leasable ground-floor retail space.

The community will feature a two-story lobby and two courtyards connected by a clubroom. The west courtyard will serve as an active social hub with an outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, a water feature and ample lounge and dining areas. The east courtyard will feature a covered lounge, fireplace and lush landscaping. Additional amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, collaborative coworking spaces and personal focus areas, a communal bar area with lounge seating and a rooftop sky lounge and patio.

Bozzuto Development Co. will serve as lead developer of The Chester, which is located at 99 Southgate Ave. and part of Kimco’s Westlake Shopping Center. The project team includes Bozzuto Management as property manager, BDE Architecture as architect, Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, Vida Design as interior designer, JETT Landscape Architecture & Design as landscape architect and Palisade Builders as general contractor.