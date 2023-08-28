Monday, August 28, 2023
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastVirginia

Kimco Realty Purchases Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Metro D.C. for $172.5M

by John Nelson

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Kimco Realty has purchased Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a 504,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Woodbridge, Va., for $172.5 million. A 138,500-square-foot Wegmans anchors the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants at the center include REI, Ulta Beauty, Starbucks Coffee, Cava, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Apple Store, as well as boutique fitness, service and medical retailers.

Jericho, N.Y.-based Kimco Realty is looking at redevelopment opportunities at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, including three retail outparcels and adding mixed-use elements to the center. The seller was not disclosed.

