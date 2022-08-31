Kimley-Horn Signs 23,608 SF Office Lease Expansion in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — Civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn has signed a 23,608-square-foot office lease expansion at 11700 Katy Freeway in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The tenant is doubling its space to 47,216 square feet at the 14-story, 325,000-square-foot building. Kevin Poynter of Poynter Commercial Properties Corp. represented the landlord, an affiliate of ATCAP Partners, in the lease negotiations. Kris Knapstein and Drew Morris of Savills represented Kimley-Horn.