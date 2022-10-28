Kimley-Horn Signs 25,767 SF Office Lease in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — Engineering firm Kimley-Horn has signed a 25,767-square-foot office lease at Mandalay Tower 2, a 16-story building within Irving’s Las Colinas district. Rodney Helm, Zach Bean and Chris Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Parmenter Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. Kimley-Horn plans to move into Mandalay Tower 2, which offers a restaurant, fitness center, sundry shop and conference facilities, in May 2023.