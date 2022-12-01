Kimley-Horn Signs 29,737 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion at Parkwood Crossing in Indianapolis

The tenant is expanding and relocating to a new building within the 1.2 million-square-foot campus.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kimley-Horn, a planning and design consultancy firm, has signed a 29,737-square-foot office lease at Parkwood Crossing in Indianapolis. The tenant is expanding from its original 9,779-square-foot space and relocating to a new building within Parkwood Crossing. Owner Rubenstein Partners LP is completing a substantial capital improvements program at the building. Parkwood Crossing comprises eight buildings and 1.2 million square feet. Rubenstein acquired the development in 2016 and completed renovations and additions such as a 14,000-square-foot amenity center. Traci Kapsalis, John Robinson and Brittany Shuler of JLL represented Rubenstein in the lease transaction. Hayden Rasmussen of Savills and Kevin Dick of Bradley Co. represented Kimley-Horn.