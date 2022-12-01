REBusinessOnline

Kimley-Horn Signs 29,737 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion at Parkwood Crossing in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Indiana, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The tenant is expanding and relocating to a new building within the 1.2 million-square-foot campus.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kimley-Horn, a planning and design consultancy firm, has signed a 29,737-square-foot office lease at Parkwood Crossing in Indianapolis. The tenant is expanding from its original 9,779-square-foot space and relocating to a new building within Parkwood Crossing. Owner Rubenstein Partners LP is completing a substantial capital improvements program at the building. Parkwood Crossing comprises eight buildings and 1.2 million square feet. Rubenstein acquired the development in 2016 and completed renovations and additions such as a 14,000-square-foot amenity center. Traci Kapsalis, John Robinson and Brittany Shuler of JLL represented Rubenstein in the lease transaction. Hayden Rasmussen of Savills and Kevin Dick of Bradley Co. represented Kimley-Horn.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  