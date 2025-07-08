Kimley-Horn to Occupy 40,000 SF at Weston I Office Building in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — Engineering and consulting firm Kimley-Horn has signed a nearly 40,000-square-foot lease at Weston I, a 212,000-square-foot office building located at 1001 Winstead Drive in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. Tucker Shade and Ben Onderdonk of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Carr and Brad Corsmeier of CBRE represented the landlord, Accesso.

Weston I is situated within the Weston Parkway master-planned business park and recently underwent a $6.5 million capital improvement program, including a new outdoor patio, tenant lounge and fitness center. Other renovations include overhauls to commons areas and the lobby.