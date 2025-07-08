Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Weston I is situated within the Weston Parkway master-planned business park in Cary, N.C.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Kimley-Horn to Occupy 40,000 SF at Weston I Office Building in Cary, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CARY, N.C. — Engineering and consulting firm Kimley-Horn has signed a nearly 40,000-square-foot lease at Weston I, a 212,000-square-foot office building located at 1001 Winstead Drive in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. Tucker Shade and Ben Onderdonk of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Carr and Brad Corsmeier of CBRE represented the landlord, Accesso.

Weston I is situated within the Weston Parkway master-planned business park and recently underwent a $6.5 million capital improvement program, including a new outdoor patio, tenant lounge and fitness center. Other renovations include overhauls to commons areas and the lobby.

You may also like

Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Sun Belt...

ATCO Obtains $66M Refinancing for Kinship Apartments in...

Willow Capital Adds Target, Academy Sports to Shopping...

CBRE Signs 16,000 SF Office Lease at Harbor...

Zara to Open 44,000 SF Store at CambridgeSide...

Hogan Lovells Signs 34,752 SF Office Lease Extension...

Sherman Residential Acquires 233-Unit Skye Suwanee Town Center...

Matthews Real Estate Negotiates Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback of...