Kimmerle Group Completes 175,000 SF Office, Showroom Renovation Project in Manhattan

Pictured is one of the interior spaces of SPARC Group's new 175,000-square-foot office and showroom at 11 Penn Plaza in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY — Kimmerle Group, a New Jersey-based design-build firm, has completed a 175,000-square-foot office and showroom renovation project at 11 Penn Plaza in Manhattan. The project is a build-to-suit for SPARC Group, a provider of apparel and accessories whose brands include Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer and Forever 21. Specialty areas include mock stores for national retail buildout models, showrooms to support the wholesale business and designer workshops.