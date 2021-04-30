REBusinessOnline

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to Open 202-Room Hotel in Downtown New Orleans

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Louisiana, Southeast

The hotel’s amenities include morning coffee and tea service from Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats; bike rentals; a 24-hour fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes; pet-friendly rooms; complimentary Wi-Fi for IHG Rewards members; and an evening social hour.

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, a San Francisco-based boutique hotel company, will soon open Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room boutique hotel located in New Orleans’ Central Business District on the corner of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas streets. The hotel will open on May 11 of this year, and guests are now able to book stays.

Designed by MARKZEFF, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot will feature two dining and cocktail concepts within the property, led by executive chef Chris Lusk and restaurant general manager Jessica Retif. Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats is a neighborhood café serving a range of coffee, teas, espresso and adult beverages, as well as a collection of eat-on-the-go options. The other dining and cocktail option is the Peacock Room, which offers cocktails and food.

