Kimpton to Open 125-Room Boutique Hotel in Roswell, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

ROSWELL, GA. — Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, will open a boutique hotel in Roswell. The Kimpton hotel is slated to open by early 2024. HEI Hotels & Resorts will operate the hotel once completed, and Randall-Paulson Architects will serve as the architect on the project.

The Kimpton hotel will feature 125 guest rooms, including 20 suites, as well as nearly 6,500 square feet of indoor meetings and events space, an 11,000-square-foot courtyard, fitness center, rooftop restaurant and a ground-floor restaurant and bar. Additionally, the hotel will offer amenities including a morning coffee and tea service, hosted evening social hour, pet-friendly policies and bicycles.

Located on Mimosa Boulevard and Magnolia Street, the three-story hotel will be situated near the Historic Roswell Town Square. The property will also be near many restaurants and retailers including Gate City Brewing Co., El Zarape, King Galleries, The Roswell Garden and Ipp’s Pastaria & Bar. The property is also located 21.9 miles from downtown Atlanta.