Kinderhook Industries Signs Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Kinderhook Industries has signed an office lease expansion at 505 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The private investment firm inked a 10-year deal for the entire 24th floor, which brings its footprint at the 26-story building to 21,752 square feet across two full floors. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti and Harrison Potter of JLL represented the landlord, Stawski Partners, in the lease negotiation. Alexander Chudnoff and Kate Roush, also with JLL, represented Kinderhook Industries.