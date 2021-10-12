Kindling, Foxtrot to Open at Willis Tower’s Catalog in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Fifty/50 Group will debut the first full-service restaurant at Willis Tower in downtown Chicago. Known as Kindling, the char-house restaurant will occupy a two-story space and outdoor terrace as part of Catalog, the five-story dining, retail and entertainment portion of Willis Tower. Kindling is slated to open in 2022. The restaurant will feature a large wood-burning grill and guests will enjoy entrees such as rotisserie chicken, brisket and halibut.

Also joining Catalog in spring 2022 is the Chicago-based corner store, café and delivery market Foxtrot. The Catalog location will feature a coffee bar plus a selection of everyday essentials, locally sourced goods and grab-and-go offerings. Users of the Foxtrot app can order items for pickup or delivery. EQ Office owns Willis Tower, which is undergoing a $500 million renovation project. The Fifty/50 Group is a hospitality group that owns and operates 14 restaurants and bars across Chicago.