Kinema Fitness Opens 31,680 SF FitLab at Bell Works Chicagoland
HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Kinema Fitness has opened FitLab, a 31,680-square-foot fitness facility, at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. FitLab offers personal training, health coaching, nutrition consultation, state-of-the-art equipment and a range of group fitness classes. NPZ Style+Décor designed the space. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus. Somerset Development is the owner and developer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.