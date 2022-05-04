Kinema Fitness Opens 31,680 SF FitLab at Bell Works Chicagoland

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office, Retail

FitLab is now open at Bell Works Chicagoland, which is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Kinema Fitness has opened FitLab, a 31,680-square-foot fitness facility, at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. FitLab offers personal training, health coaching, nutrition consultation, state-of-the-art equipment and a range of group fitness classes. NPZ Style+Décor designed the space. Bell Works Chicagoland is the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus. Somerset Development is the owner and developer.