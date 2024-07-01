Monday, July 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeWashingtonWestern

King County Acquires Dexter Horton Office Building in Seattle for $36.6M

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — King County has purchased the Dexter Horton Building, an office building in downtown Seattle, for $36.6 million. The county worked with ING Group, a lender to the original property owner, to create a deal to transfer ownership. CIM Group acquired the asset in 2019 for $151 million.

King County’s Department of Public Defense is one of nine tenants in the building and will now expand its presence at the property. The deal will save King County nearly $2 million per year in leasing costs and has the potential to be a future source of additional revenue to the county when new tenants fill the vacant space currently available in the building.

You may also like

Santander Consumer USA Signs 211,087 SF Office Lease...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 193,854 SF Westway Office...

Excelsa Properties Buys 168-Unit Apartment Complex in North...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial...

Global Net Lease Sells National Cold Storage Portfolio...

WinnCos. Buys 84-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Hartford,...

Lamar Johnson Collaborative Unveils First Renderings of $130M...

Berkadia Arranges $24.1M Sale of Prosper 89 Multifamily...

Capstone Negotiates Sale of 102-Unit Eastglen Apartments in...