King County Acquires Dexter Horton Office Building in Seattle for $36.6M

SEATTLE — King County has purchased the Dexter Horton Building, an office building in downtown Seattle, for $36.6 million. The county worked with ING Group, a lender to the original property owner, to create a deal to transfer ownership. CIM Group acquired the asset in 2019 for $151 million.

King County’s Department of Public Defense is one of nine tenants in the building and will now expand its presence at the property. The deal will save King County nearly $2 million per year in leasing costs and has the potential to be a future source of additional revenue to the county when new tenants fill the vacant space currently available in the building.