King Realty Advisors, Colliers Arrange Sale of 217-Acre Office Campus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — King Realty Advisors and Colliers have arranged the sale of the 217-acre office campus at 8000 W. Florissant Ave. in St. Louis. Bryan King of King Realty Advisors represented the buyer, Jim Onder. Joe Hill of Colliers represented the seller. According to the St. Louis Business Journal, the most recent owner of the former Emerson Electric Co. campus was technology company Copeland, which will continue to occupy its current headquarters at the property and lease from the new owner. Copeland is an Emerson spinoff company owned by Blackstone. The property is comprised of nine buildings totaling 980,644 square feet.