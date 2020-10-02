REBusinessOnline

King Solutions Signs 138,000 SF Industrial Lease in Romeoville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The tenant will occupy space at 200 S. Pinnacle Drive.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — King Solutions has signed a 138,000-square-foot industrial lease at 200 S. Pinnacle Drive in Romeoville. The provider of custom logistics solutions will relocate from 500 Regency Drive in Glendale Heights once the new lease commences in November. The property features 42 trailer positions, 28 docks, 2,000 square feet of office space and a clear height of 32 feet. Mike Morgan, Brian Netsky and Jim Herbst of Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was undisclosed.

