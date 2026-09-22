King & Spalding Signs 52,826 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — King & Spalding has signed a 52,826-square-foot office lease in Uptown Dallas. The Atlanta-based law firm is taking the entire 12th and 13th floors of 23Springs, a newly constructed, 26-story building. John Izard, Carla Williams, Tom Sutherland and Ryan Hoopes of Cushman & Wakefield represented King & Spalding, which plans to take occupancy in the second quarter of next year, in the lease negotiations. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado internally represented the landlord, Granite Properties, which owns the building in partnership with Highwoods Properties.