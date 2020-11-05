REBusinessOnline

King Street Breaks Ground on $170M Life Sciences Project in Boston

101-Cambridgepark-Boston

101 Cambridgepark a new life sciences. development in the Cambridge area Boston, is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2022.

BOSTON — Locally based developer King Street Properties has broken ground on 101 Cambridgepark, a $170 million life sciences project located in the Cambridge area of Boston. King Street is partnering with California-based Healthpeak Properties on the 160,000-square-foot project, which will feature both traditional office and laboratory space within a five-story building. The property will also include 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space with outdoor seating. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2022. Newmark is leasing the project.

