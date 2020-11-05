King Street Breaks Ground on $170M Life Sciences Project in Boston
BOSTON — Locally based developer King Street Properties has broken ground on 101 Cambridgepark, a $170 million life sciences project located in the Cambridge area of Boston. King Street is partnering with California-based Healthpeak Properties on the 160,000-square-foot project, which will feature both traditional office and laboratory space within a five-story building. The property will also include 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space with outdoor seating. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2022. Newmark is leasing the project.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.