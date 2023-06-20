King Street Completes $170M Life Sciences Project in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Locally based developer King Street Properties has completed a $170 million life sciences project located at 101 Cambridgepark Drive in Cambridge. King Street partnered with California-based Healthpeak Properties on the 160,000-square-foot project, which features both traditional office and laboratory space within a five-story building. The property also includes 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space with outdoor seating. Dimella Shaffer served as the architect of the project, which opened fully preleased. Consigli Construction Co. served as the general contractor.