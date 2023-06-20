Tuesday, June 20, 2023
101-Cambridgepark-Drive-Cambridge
The building at 101 Cambridgepark Drive in Cambridge offers amenities that appeal to tenants’ commuting needs, including an onsite Blue Bike station, an indoor bicycle storage and repair room and locker rooms with showers.
King Street Completes $170M Life Sciences Project in Cambridge, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Locally based developer King Street Properties has completed a $170 million life sciences project located at 101 Cambridgepark Drive in Cambridge. King Street partnered with California-based Healthpeak Properties on the 160,000-square-foot project, which features both traditional office and laboratory space within a five-story building. The property also includes 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space with outdoor seating. Dimella Shaffer served as the architect of the project, which opened fully preleased. Consigli Construction Co. served as the general contractor.

