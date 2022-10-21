King Street Properties Breaks Ground on $915M Allston LabWorks Project in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Mixed-Use, Northeast

Another highlight of Allston LabWorks will be a learning lab — a science lab and classroom space hosting educational programs tailored for both the local community and the professional life sciences workforce.

BOSTON — King Street Properties has broken ground on Allston LabWorks, a $915 million mixed-use project located near Boston University. The 4.3-acre site at 305 Western Ave will house a 580,905-square-foot complex with life sciences, multifamily and retail uses. Specifically, Allston LabWorks will comprise 534,000 square feet of life sciences space, 20,000 square feet of retail space and 35 multifamily units, a quarter of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Lastly, the development will feature a 12,000-square-foot public plaza and event space. King Street Properties is developing the project in a joint venture with Brookfield and Mugar Enterprises, with DiMella Shaffer and Consigli Construction Co. respectively serving as the architect and general contractor. The facilities are expected to be available for occupancy by late 2024.