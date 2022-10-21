REBusinessOnline

King Street Properties Breaks Ground on $915M Allston LabWorks Project in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Mixed-Use, Northeast

Allston-LabWorks

Another highlight of Allston LabWorks will be a learning lab — a science lab and classroom space hosting educational programs tailored for both the local community and the professional life sciences workforce.

BOSTON — King Street Properties has broken ground on Allston LabWorks, a $915 million mixed-use project located near Boston University. The 4.3-acre site at 305 Western Ave will house a 580,905-square-foot complex with life sciences, multifamily and retail uses. Specifically, Allston LabWorks will comprise 534,000 square feet of life sciences space, 20,000 square feet of retail space and 35 multifamily units, a quarter of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Lastly, the development will feature a 12,000-square-foot public plaza and event space. King Street Properties is developing the project in a joint venture with Brookfield and Mugar Enterprises, with DiMella Shaffer and Consigli Construction Co. respectively serving as the architect and general contractor. The facilities are expected to be available for occupancy by late 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  