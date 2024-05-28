Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Like the other buildings at the Pathway Devens development in metro Boston, the building at 75 Jackson Road can support biomanufacturing and life sciences uses.
King Street Receives Construction Financing for 210,000 SF Manufacturing Project in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

DEVENS, MASS. — Locally based developer King Street Properties has received an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a 210,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing project that will be located in the northwestern Boston suburb of Devens. The building at 75 Jackson Road will be the fourth such structure on the 700,000-square-foot Pathway Devens campus. Preliminary sitework is underway, and completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025. First Citizens Bank and Berkshire Bank provided the financing. The project team includes general contractor BW Kennedy, Vivo Architecture and Highpoint Engineering.

