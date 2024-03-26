Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket, Mesa Labworks will offer speculative lab and life sciences suites ranging from 8,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet.
King Street to Convert Office Building into Mesa Labworks Life Sciences Facility in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — King Street Properties has released plans to redevelop a creative office building at 5825 Oberlin Drive in San Diego into a Mesa Labworks, a speculative lab and life sciences facility. Construction of Mesa Labworks’ first two spec lab suites is currently underway.

Located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket, the 60,000-square-foot building will offer move-in ready spec lab solutions, with suites ranging from 8,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet. Scheduled for completion in August 2024, the new suites will deliver state-of-the-art lab infrastructure.

Mike Novkov, Bill Cavanagh and Brett Ward of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project.

