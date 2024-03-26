King Street to Convert Office Building into Mesa Labworks Life Sciences Facility in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — King Street Properties has released plans to redevelop a creative office building at 5825 Oberlin Drive in San Diego into a Mesa Labworks, a speculative lab and life sciences facility. Construction of Mesa Labworks’ first two spec lab suites is currently underway.

Located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket, the 60,000-square-foot building will offer move-in ready spec lab solutions, with suites ranging from 8,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet. Scheduled for completion in August 2024, the new suites will deliver state-of-the-art lab infrastructure.

Mike Novkov, Bill Cavanagh and Brett Ward of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the project.