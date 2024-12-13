King Street Tops Out 210,659 SF Manufacturing Project in Devens, Massachusetts

DEVENS, MASS. — Locally based developer King Street Properties has topped out a 210,659-square-foot advanced manufacturing project in the northwestern Boston suburb of Devens. The building at 75 Jackson Road will be the fourth such structure within the 700,000-square-foot Pathway Devens campus and will feature clear heights of 17 to 18 feet, with a maximum clear height of 38 feet in the high bay area. Preliminary sitework began this spring, and completion is slated for summer 2025. First Citizens Bank and Berkshire Bank are financing the development. The project team includes general contractor and construction manager BW Kennedy & Co., Vivo Architecture and Highpoint Engineering.