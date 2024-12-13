Friday, December 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
75-Jackson-Road-Devens-Massachusetts
The new manufacturing building at 75 Jackson Road in Devens, Massachusetts, will also have 12,000 amps of power to accommodate the heavy power needs of companies engaged in next generation manufacturing.
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

King Street Tops Out 210,659 SF Manufacturing Project in Devens, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

DEVENS, MASS. — Locally based developer King Street Properties has topped out a 210,659-square-foot advanced manufacturing project in the northwestern Boston suburb of Devens. The building at 75 Jackson Road will be the fourth such structure within the 700,000-square-foot Pathway Devens campus and will feature clear heights of 17 to 18 feet, with a maximum clear height of 38 feet in the high bay area. Preliminary sitework began this spring, and completion is slated for summer 2025. First Citizens Bank and Berkshire Bank are financing the development. The project team includes general contractor and construction manager BW Kennedy & Co., Vivo Architecture and Highpoint Engineering.

You may also like

Logistics Property Co. Lands Full-Building Tenant at 1...

Mooring Signs 62,391 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook,...

Carbon Shepherd Development Completes 60-Unit Multifamily Project in...

ALMQUIST Opens $70M River Street Marketplace in San...

VanTrust Real Estate Buys 32-Acre Site Near Salt...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $19.4M in Acquisition Financing...

WinnCos. Completes 95-Unit Mixed-Income Seniors Housing Project in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 59-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Synergy Construction Group Completes Station 250 Luxury Apartment...