Conoco occupies the 3,500-square-foot retail property at 8880 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas.
Kingsbam Realty Capital Sells Conoco-Occupied Property in Las Vegas for $7.1M

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a retail property, located at 8880 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas.

Situated on 0.77 acres, Conoco occupies the 3,500-square-foot property under a 20-year, absolute triple-net lease with LV Petroleum LLC, a franchisee gas station operator with more than 30 locations.

Las Vegas-based Kingsbam Realty Capital sold the asset to a Las Vegas-based private investor for $7.1 million.

Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

