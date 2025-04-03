Thursday, April 3, 2025
Skims Body Inc. utilizes the 115,000-square-foot office building at 1601 Vine St. in Los Angeles’ Hollywood submarket as its corporate headquarters.
Kingsbarn Acquires Eight-Story Office Property Along Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Kingsbarn Realty Capital has purchased 1601 Vine Street, an office building in Los Angeles’ Hollywood submarket, for an undisclosed price. Developed by J.H. Synder Co. and designed by Ware Malcomb, the eight-story building offers 115,000 square feet of office space and five levels of underground parking. Skims Body Inc., an American shapewear and clothing brand, has occupied the building as its corporate headquarters since mid-2023, with leasing through mid-2028. The transaction team included Los Angeles-based Hankey Capital, IBI Volcano Investments and Newmark.

